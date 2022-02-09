This Restaurant Has The Best Pizza In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be enhanced with a cheesy slice with your favorite toppings.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! gathered a list of the best pizza in each state, including one pizzeria in New Orleans serving up the best pie in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Whether you're a die-hard fan of deep dish or you're zealous for thin crust, everyone has a go-to favorite pizza place. And most often, these premium pizza spots serve up more than just your average cheese pie — it's the specialty slices that keep us coming back for more."

So which Louisiana pizzeria serves up the best slice in the state?

Paladar 511

This New Orleans restaurant has the best pizza in the state, with the list describing the house-made Lamb Sausage slice as the best of the best. As one reviewer wrote, "The flavors of the lamb with the tzatziki sauce and red peppers went together so well for a perfect bite every time."

Paladar 511 is located at 511 Marigny Street.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best pizza in Louisiana:

"Head to New Orleans for the vibrant culture and to pay a visit to the best pizza place in town. This pizza is widely reviewed on Yelp, which gives us a hint that it's one of the best options on the menu at Paladar 511."

To see the best pizza place in each state, check out the full list here.

