This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Pizza In Charleston

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be enhanced with a cheesy slice with your favorite toppings.

Since Charleston is home to an almost endless list of great pizzerias, Yelp has helped narrow down the search for your next slice with its listing of the best pizza restaurants in the city.

So which restaurant serves up the highest-rated slice of pizza around Charleston?

D'Allesandro's Pizza

Given that "pizza" is literally in the name, D'Allesandro's Pizza has the best pie in all of Charleston, according to Yelp reviewers. With more than 400 reviews and 4 out of 5 stars, this pizzeria keeps customers coming back for its wide menu, from veggie options like the In Bianco and Margherita to specialties like the Beetnick and Pesto Pollo.

D'Allesandro's Pizza has three locations around South Carolina. The Charleston location is at 229 St. Philip Street. Learn more by visiting their website here.

