This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Pizza In Columbia

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be enhanced with a cheesy slice with your favorite toppings.

Since Columbia is home to an almost endless list of great pizzerias, Yelp has helped narrow down the search for your next slice with its listing of the best pizza restaurants in the city.

So which restaurant serves up the highest-rated slice of pizza around Columbia?

Brooklyn Express Pizza & Pasta

Given that "pizza" is literally in the name, Brooklyn Express Pizza & Pasta has the best pie in all of Columbia, according to Yelp reviewers. With more than 80 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars, this Irmo restaurant keeps customers coming back for its wide range of pizzas, from gourmet options like the chicken parmigiana or pizza bianco to stuffed specialties like BBQ or buffalo chicken stuffed pizza.

Brooklyn Express Pizza & Pasta is located at 7949 Broad River Road in Irmo, just outside of Columbia. Learn more by visiting their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizza restaurants around Columbia, according to Yelp: