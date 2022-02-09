VIDEO: Massive Fire Engulfs Oklahoma City Apartment Complex

Fire crews continue to battle a massive fire that broke out at an Oklahoma City apartment complex Tuesday night.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Canton at Classen Curve, a five-story apartment complex on the 1100 block of NW 63rd Street, according to KFOR and the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The building was under construction and no injuries have been reported so far. More than 80 firefighters arrived on the scene, according to The Associated Press. The building has suffered extensive water and smoke damage.

"There was fire on the roof when we got here. The roofing material involved was kind of a rubbery material that does not go out easily with water once it’s on fire. It was just melting and pooling and continued to burn and it just spread very quickly across the rooftop of this large building," said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma Fire Department.

Crews continued to battle the fire Wednesday morning, Fulkerson told News 9 on Wednesday morning. He said more than 2 million gallons of water has been used to help put out the fire. He added the weight of the water combined with the fire weighing down the building is dangerous and his personnel are not permitted inside.

"We'll continue to fight it the best we can from the exterior. We'll be here as long as it takes," Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson said the five-alarm fire is a large one, even by the fire department's standards. He said he's grateful the weather "was in our favor" — if the weather was below freezing, it could have been an "ice skating rink" with all the water that's being used to battle the fire.

