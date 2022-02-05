Woman Rescued After Floating On Air Mattress For 2 Days On Lake Texoma

A woman was rescued Thursday afternoon after she had been floating on an air mattress on Lake Texoma for two days. She was rescued by two crew members of a BNSF train traveling in the area.

According to KXII, the woman and a man were using the air mattress as a raft to get out to a boat on Lake Texoma, one of the largest reservoirs in the United States that's located on the Oklahoma-Texas border. On Thursday — two days later — train conductor Cristhian Sosa and train engineer Justin Luster were on their regular train route when they saw a woman screaming for help, holding an air mattress near Sand Point. She told the crew members she had been floating on the lake for two days in the freezing weather.

"Well naturally, we kinda thought maybe she was delirious. We really didn’t know what really happened and it wasn’t until we got to the crossing where highway patrolmen had come out to find out her story was accurate, she had been floating on that air mattress for a solid day or two,” Luster told KXII. Sosa added, "She was literally laying on the ground waving one arm, basically her left arm, the one that her arm wasn’t stuck with her jacket and she was asking for help so we instantly knew she was hurt and she needed help."

Sosa approached her and she said she separated from her significant other two days ago. Sosa said the woman had no recollection of time. The woman identified herself as "Connie." Sosa and Luster called 911 immediately, according to KXII.

According to police, the woman started at Ranger Station and ended up 2 miles away near land by the railroad tracks — all floating on the air mattress by herself.

“She mentioned something about Ranger Station, I guess on the other side of the lake. I guess she has a boat and some of her stuff started drifting away and she tried to catch it and before she knew it she was on top of her air mattress and she was adrift and there was nothing she could do and she ended up by the rocks,” Sosa said.

Luster added, "It was just kinda unexpected. You know, with the weather we were having, we were the only train out there at the time and really unexpected and I’m glad we could be there when we were,” Luster said.

Police told KXII the woman had hypothermia. Bryan County EMS took her to the hospital, but she's expected to survive. Police added the man "Connie" was with was able to get to shore and get inside safely. It's unknown whether the woman and the man have been reunited. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still working to get answers.