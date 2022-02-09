YUNGBLUD Teases 'Somethins Coming' During North American Tour

By Katrina Nattress

February 10, 2022

Yungblud With Palaye Royale And Charlotte Sands In Concert - Nashville, TN
YUNGBLUD's only a week into his Life on Mars North American tour and it's already been full of memorable moments, like the UK rocker covering Johnny Cash in Nashville and a couple getting engaged during a stop in Charlotte. And it looks like that's just the tip of the iceberg — YUNGBLUD recently took to Instagram to tease that "somethins coming … 🖤☠️🖤" But what is it?

When one fan commented what we're all thinking ("TELL USSSSSSSSSS"), the 24-year-old artist responded with a mysterious set of emojis: "🖤🩸🖤"

Could YUNGBLUD be gearing up to officially announce his third album? Last year, he revealed he was done with Weird's follow-up just weeks after its release. “We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see," he said at the time. He's since released a new song, "Fleabag," and hinted at collaborations with WILLOW and Miley Cyrus.

We'll have to wait and see what he's got up his sleeve. For now, check out YUNGBLUD's Instagram post and a list of remaining tour dates below.

YUNGBLUD Life on Mars North American Tour Dates

2/1 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE FILLMORE

2/2 – SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE

2/4 – SAYREVILLE, NJ – STARLAND BALLROOM

2/5 – CLEVELAND, OH – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/7 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY

2/8 – MONTREAL, QC – MTELUS

2/9 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/11 – NEW YORK, NY – TERMINAL 5

2/14 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – THE FILLMORE

2/15 – BALTIMORE, MD – RAMS HEAD LIVE!

2/16 – PITTSBURGH, PA – STAGE AE (INDOORS)

2/18 – ROYAL OAK, MI – ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE

2/19 – COLUMBUS, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! (INDOORS)

2/20 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – EGYPTIAN ROOM AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE

2/22 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE PAGEANT

2/23 – LINCOLN, NE – BOURBON THEATRE

2/25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – THE FILLMORE

2/26 – MILWAUKEE, WI – THE RAVE

2/27 – CHICAGO, IL – BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

3/1 – DALLAS, TX – THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM

3/2 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

3/3 – TULSA, OK – CAIN’S BALLROOM

3/5 – DENVER, CO – MISSION BALLROOM

3/6 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE COMPLEX

3/8 – BOISE, ID – KNITTING FACTORY

3/9 – SPOKANE, WA – KNITTING FACTORY

3/11 – PORTLAND, OR – CRYSTAL BALLROOM

3/12 – SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO

3/15 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES

3/17 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE WARFIELD

3/18 – LOS ANGELES, CA – SHRINE EXPO HALL

3/19 – PHOENIX, AZ – THE VAN BUREN

YUNGBLUD
