YUNGBLUD Teases 'Somethins Coming' During North American Tour

YUNGBLUD's only a week into his Life on Mars North American tour and it's already been full of memorable moments, like the UK rocker covering Johnny Cash in Nashville and a couple getting engaged during a stop in Charlotte. And it looks like that's just the tip of the iceberg — YUNGBLUD recently took to Instagram to tease that "somethins coming … 🖤☠️🖤" But what is it?

When one fan commented what we're all thinking ("TELL USSSSSSSSSS"), the 24-year-old artist responded with a mysterious set of emojis: "🖤🩸🖤"

Could YUNGBLUD be gearing up to officially announce his third album? Last year, he revealed he was done with Weird's follow-up just weeks after its release. “We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see," he said at the time. He's since released a new song, "Fleabag," and hinted at collaborations with WILLOW and Miley Cyrus.

We'll have to wait and see what he's got up his sleeve. For now, check out YUNGBLUD's Instagram post and a list of remaining tour dates below.