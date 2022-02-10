2 Kentucky Restaurants Make List Of Most Romantic Restaurants In America

It's nearly Valentine's Day and romance is in the air. Couples are already planning when and where to have their romantic dinner together to celebrate the special holiday.

Many different factors come together to create the most romantic dining experience, from food and drinks to design and ambiance.

OpenTable compiled a list of America's most romantic restaurants in 2022. The website states, "America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 showcases those spots that make it easy for diners to connect and create amazing memories. The list is determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners."

According to the website, two Kentucky restaurant are among America's 100 most romantic restaurants in 2022.

Both of the Kentucky restaurants are located in Louisville. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse and Volare Italian Restaurant landed on the list, boasting the perfect romantic dining experience.

Click here to check out the full list of America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022.