5 Nevada Restaurants Make List Of Most Romantic Restaurants In America

By Ginny Reese

February 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's nearly Valentine's Day and romance is in the air. Couples are already planning when and where to have their romantic dinner together to celebrate the special holiday.

Many different factors come together to create the most romantic dining experience, from food and drinks to design and ambiance.

OpenTable compiled a list of America's most romantic restaurants in 2022. The website states, "America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 showcases those spots that make it easy for diners to connect and create amazing memories. The list is determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners."

According to the website, five Nevada restaurants are among America's 100 most romantic restaurants in 2022. All five of those restaurants happen to be located right here in Las Vegas.

These restaurants rise above the others in offering the perfect romantic vibes:

Click here to check out the full list of America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices