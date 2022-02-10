Congrats! Eve & Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome First Child Together

Eve's new bundle of joy comes years after years of battling infertility. On a 2019 episode of The Talk, the former co-host got candid about her struggle to conceive and why she's kept mum about it over the years, telling her cohosts:

"As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself. Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience people have actually come to me and hugged me and said you deserve it and it’s going to happen for you. So, thank you to the audience here."

In 2014, the award winning star married British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, who has four children from his previous marriage. Congrats to the gorgeous couple.