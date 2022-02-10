Congrats! Eve & Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome First Child Together
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 10, 2022
Congrats are in order for rapper-actress Eve and her husband Max Cooper. The pair welcomed their first child together, a healthy baby boy, earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Queens actress took to social media to share the first photo of her bundle of joy for her followers to see, with the caption:
"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022. Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling."
Just last month, the rapper shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking all black as she gushed about her baby bump, writing:
"Can't believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person"
Eve's new bundle of joy comes years after years of battling infertility. On a 2019 episode of The Talk, the former co-host got candid about her struggle to conceive and why she's kept mum about it over the years, telling her cohosts:
"As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself. Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience people have actually come to me and hugged me and said you deserve it and it’s going to happen for you. So, thank you to the audience here."
In 2014, the award winning star married British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, who has four children from his previous marriage. Congrats to the gorgeous couple.