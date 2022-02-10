DaBaby & DaniLeigh's Brother Come To Physical Blows At A Bowling Alley
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 10, 2022
Although things have been quiet between DaBaby and DaniLeigh since their November melee, it looks as if there's still tension brewing behind the scenes. Just months after their public, verbal altercation took over social media -- DaBaby and Dani's brother got in to a physical altercation at a bowling alley in Los Angeles. According to reports, the singer's brother, Brandon Bills left the bowling alley injured after the fight.
Da Baby handed out another vicious case of DA BEATS after his baby mama Danileigh brother Brandon Bills ran up on him at a bowling alley. Remember this the same dude who told da baby he couldn’t wait to see him after da baby and Danileigh fell out on ig live pic.twitter.com/c4V2r8TFqh— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 10, 2022
The melee comes just months after Bills initiated a fight with the "BOP" star after he pressed charges on DaniLeigh, and removed the singer --- and their newborn child --- out of the house.
“When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro. One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are. This n**** wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family...This don't even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you…”
Shortly after the footage of the bowling alley beef made its rounds on the Internet, DaniLeigh took to social media to release a statement, saying:
"Lame as hell! Lame and so sad! I pray this stops now!! Because this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad."
DaBaby has yet to speak out regarding the fight, however, he did issue a statement back in November after the drama between he and Dani went public:
“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”
Well wishes to Dani's daughter in the midst of the madness.