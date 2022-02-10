Apparently Ed Sheeran is a rock fan at heart. The pop star brought out Bring Me The Horizon to help him perform "Bad Habits" at the BRIT Awards earlier this week, and now he's confirmed that he plans to write a song with the British rockers.

"We're going to write a song together," the pop star tells The Daily Star (via The List ). "Playing with Bring Me The Horizon was a dream. I got in touch with [Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch – I've been a fan for a long time."

In fact, the singer-songwriter admitted that he's been a fan of rock music since he was a kid. "Oddly enough that's the kind of music I grew up listening to," he divulged.

Watch their BRIT Awards performance above.

Bring Me The Horizon isn't the only rock band Sheeran's buddied up to. During a red carpet interview at the BRIT Awards, Måneskin's Damiano David gushed over partying with him when asked who they were most excited to catch up with during the ceremony.

“He’s a good party animal!" David exclaimed. "We had a good party with him.”