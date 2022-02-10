Elton John Reschedules Texas Concerts After Having COVID-19

By Dani Medina

February 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mark your calendars! Elton John has announced when he's returning to Texas after canceling two of his Dallas shows when he testing positive for COVID-19 in January.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will make its way to Dallas on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at the American Airlines Center.

If you purchased tickets for the January shows in Dallas, your tickets will be honored for the March shows, according to the American Airlines Center. Tickets are still available for both dates if you haven't purchased any yet.

The "Your Song" singer tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of January. He was fully vaccinated and boosted and was only experiencing mild symptoms, according to the American Airlines Center.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" started in September 2018 but was cut short in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The show has since started again on January 19 in New Orleans. North American tour dates are scheduled through April 2022. John will then kick off his "FYBR Stadium Tour" on May 27 in Germany. North American tour dates are scheduled through the end of the year. John is scheduled to return to the Lone Star State for the "FYBR Stadium Tour" at Arlington's Globe Life Field on September 30, San Antonio's Alamodome on October 29 and Houston's Minute Maid Park on November 4.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices