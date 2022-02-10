Elton John Reschedules Texas Concerts After Having COVID-19

Mark your calendars! Elton John has announced when he's returning to Texas after canceling two of his Dallas shows when he testing positive for COVID-19 in January.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will make its way to Dallas on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at the American Airlines Center.

If you purchased tickets for the January shows in Dallas, your tickets will be honored for the March shows, according to the American Airlines Center. Tickets are still available for both dates if you haven't purchased any yet.

The "Your Song" singer tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of January. He was fully vaccinated and boosted and was only experiencing mild symptoms, according to the American Airlines Center.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" started in September 2018 but was cut short in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The show has since started again on January 19 in New Orleans. North American tour dates are scheduled through April 2022. John will then kick off his "FYBR Stadium Tour" on May 27 in Germany. North American tour dates are scheduled through the end of the year. John is scheduled to return to the Lone Star State for the "FYBR Stadium Tour" at Arlington's Globe Life Field on September 30, San Antonio's Alamodome on October 29 and Houston's Minute Maid Park on November 4.