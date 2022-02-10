Former NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested, Allegedly Had $120,000 In Drugs

Former NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was arrested after police seized about $120,810 worth of drugs in his possession following an initial traffic stop Monday (February 7) night.

Thibodaux Police said Robinson, 29, was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, marijuana, Xanax and methamphetamine, USA TODAY reports.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick was driving a 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation, which led to the search, the department said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for other properties in Thibodaux after initially finding cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana inside Robinson's vehicle.

An ensuing search of Robinson's properties led to the discovery of about $120,810 worth of drugs, which included three pounds of crystal meth, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, four grams of crack cocaine, 227 doses of hydrocodone, 48 doses of oxycodone and 18 doses of alprazolam.

Officers at the scene also seized a large assortment of other items in relation to drug charges including drug paraphernalia, firearm magazines, ammunition and a small amount of cash, USA TODAY reports.

Robinson, a former standout at Auburn University and member of the Tigers' 2013 SEC championship team, was selected by the then-St. Louis Rams at No. 2 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Louisiana native spent three seasons with the Rams, as well as one with the Detroit Lions (2017) and two with the Cleveland Browns (2018-19).