Oregon Man Accidentally Shoots Brother While Defending Home From Bear

An Oregon man accidentally killed his brother while protecting his home from a bear, according to OregonLive.

The man called 911 dispatchers Tuesday morning (February 8) saying he "accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun" after a black bear scared him, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at his rural home in the unincorporated community of Sunny Valley, they reportedly found a man who was fatally shot. They then checked the residence and found another man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder says.

"Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," according to the sheriff's office.

Both victims have weren't immediately identified at the time of the announcement. No further details have been released as Oregon State Police and other agencies investigate the shooting.

Unfortunately, similar tragedies have happened in other parts of the United States. A Texas father fatally shot his 11-year-old daughter during a hunting trip over the holidays. A teenage boy's 14-year-old sister was caught in the crossfire of a "ghost gun" deal going sour.