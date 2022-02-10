This Is Colorado's Most Romantic Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
February 10, 2022
When you're on a date with your intimate partner, there's always one question that's bound to come up: where are we going to eat? Food is always expected during romantic outings, no matter if you're seeing a movie, visiting a park, or even just walking around town.
"Dining out and romance have been inextricably linked since perhaps they first opened—all the way back in 1100 A.D. in China—packed with travelers looking for a hot meal on the road," according to Eat This, Not That! "Since then, restaurants have been a huge part of travel, and nothing is more romantic than tucking into an intimate, candlelit spot or toasting love with a jaw-dropping view."
Writers also found the most romantic restaurant in every state, including Colorado! According to them, you and your significant other should dine at...
"With breathtaking views of the Colorado Springs skyline, this high-end steak and seafood spot has been thrilling diners since 1983," Eat This says. "Reviewers love that many dishes—including the bananas foster—are prepared tableside."
If you want to book your reservation or drop by, head over to 888 W. Moreno Ave in Colorado Springs.
