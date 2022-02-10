This Is Oregon's Most Romantic Restaurant

When you're on a date with your intimate partner, there's always one question that's bound to come up: where are we going to eat? Food is always expected during romantic outings, no matter if you're seeing a movie, visiting a park, or even just walking around town.

"Dining out and romance have been inextricably linked since perhaps they first opened—all the way back in 1100 A.D. in China—packed with travelers looking for a hot meal on the road," according to Eat This, Not That! "Since then, restaurants have been a huge part of travel, and nothing is more romantic than tucking into an intimate, candlelit spot or toasting love with a jaw-dropping view."

Writers also found the most romantic restaurant in every state, including Oregon! According to them, you and your significant other should dine at...

Ariana!