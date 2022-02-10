This Is The Most Romantic Place In Washington State

When people think about great places to take their romantic partners, the first thing to come to mind may be a movie theater, a nice restaurant, or maybe a weekend getaway to a resort. Sometimes it can be as simple as a walk down a bustling city street, or a road trip to somewhere they've never visited.

If you're still looking for last-minute date ideas, Cheapism has you covered. They found the most romantic places in every state to take your significant other, from parks and mansions to landmarks and islands. If anything, they'll make for great pictures to post online.

In Washington state, the ideal romantic spot is...

Kerry Park!

Here's what writers say about this public park in Seattle:

"Kerry Park, a small public park on Queen Anne Hill, offers a postcard-perfect view of Seattle's romantic skyline and one of the most beautiful vistas in the world. Drink in the twinkling city lights, iconic Space Needle, gorgeous Puget Sound, and (on a clear day) snow-capped Mount Rainier in the distance. Go at sunset for particularly breathtaking light, and linger to see the city light up."