These Pacific Northwest Cities Are Among The Best For Staycations

It's summer time, which means it's prime time for vacations. While it's also fun to travel to other cities, states and even countries, sometimes there's nothing like home.

And depending on where you live, you can get just as much fun out your hometown or nearby city. Not only do you have to worry about travel expenses, but you can sit right at home and figure out your next destinations or discover something new about where you live.

WalletHub looked at which American cities are perfect for those much-needed staycations. When it comes to the Pacific Northwest, here are the regional cities that ranked high:

It's no secret that some spots in the region have plenty of attractions, restaurants or other fun activities, depending on what you're looking for.

For example, researchers said that San Francisco has more museums than most cities in the country. Tacoma was one of the cities with the most zoos and aquariums per capita. Spokane was also recognized for having plenty of coffee and tea shops for you to try out, according to the study.

No matter whether you choose to stay close to home or venture out, there's plenty of exciting things to do. For the full rankings from Wallet Hub, click here.