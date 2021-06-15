Feedback

These Pacific Northwest Cities Are Among The Best For Staycations

By Zuri Anderson

June 15, 2021

Woman having a cuppa by the camper van with her mother and daughter
Photo: Getty Images

It's summer time, which means it's prime time for vacations. While it's also fun to travel to other cities, states and even countries, sometimes there's nothing like home.

And depending on where you live, you can get just as much fun out your hometown or nearby city. Not only do you have to worry about travel expenses, but you can sit right at home and figure out your next destinations or discover something new about where you live.

WalletHub looked at which American cities are perfect for those much-needed staycations. When it comes to the Pacific Northwest, here are the regional cities that ranked high:

It's no secret that some spots in the region have plenty of attractions, restaurants or other fun activities, depending on what you're looking for.

For example, researchers said that San Francisco has more museums than most cities in the country. Tacoma was one of the cities with the most zoos and aquariums per capita. Spokane was also recognized for having plenty of coffee and tea shops for you to try out, according to the study.

No matter whether you choose to stay close to home or venture out, there's plenty of exciting things to do. For the full rankings from Wallet Hub, click here.

Chat About These Pacific Northwest Cities Are Among The Best For Staycations

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.