Police officers in Utah tried rescuing two teens who fell into a frozen pond Wednesday, but also ended up falling in the icy water during the rescue attempt.

Weber County officers were dispatched to the Twenty-First Street Pond in Ogden, Utah, around noon, according to Ogden Police. Upon arrival, one of the men who fell was able to get out of the water. While trying to rescue the second person trapped in the ice, two officers went out and ultimately fell through.

The man and both officers were able to get out of the ice.

Ogden Police released the body cam footage Wednesday afternoon that shows the rescue attempt at the Twenty-First Street Pond. In the video, you can hear the teen in the ice screaming and saying he can't feel parts of his body because it was so cold.