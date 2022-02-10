Utah Officers Fall Into Frozen Pond Trying To Rescue Teens Who Also Fell In
By Dani Medina
February 10, 2022
Police officers in Utah tried rescuing two teens who fell into a frozen pond Wednesday, but also ended up falling in the icy water during the rescue attempt.
Weber County officers were dispatched to the Twenty-First Street Pond in Ogden, Utah, around noon, according to Ogden Police. Upon arrival, one of the men who fell was able to get out of the water. While trying to rescue the second person trapped in the ice, two officers went out and ultimately fell through.
The man and both officers were able to get out of the ice.
Ogden Police released the body cam footage Wednesday afternoon that shows the rescue attempt at the Twenty-First Street Pond. In the video, you can hear the teen in the ice screaming and saying he can't feel parts of his body because it was so cold.
***Portions of Body Camera Footage*** On 02-09-2022, at approximately 1158 hours, Weber Dispatch received a call of two males (ages 17 and 19) who had fallen through the ice at the 21st Street Pond (650 W. 20th St.). Officers arrived on scene quickly and met one of the males who had been able to get out of the water and discovered the other person was still trapped in the ice. Two officers went out onto the ice to attempt a rescue of the 2nd victim who was still struggling, and the officers also fell through the ice. Weber County Deputies responded to assist and also ended up in the water. After much effort, officers were able to rescue the victim from the ice. None of the officers or persons involved had significant injuries. We are grateful for the concerted effort of both law enforcement agencies working together to rescue the male. We are also grateful no one sustained serious injuries. We ask citizens to please be cautious around water where ice is present. In this season of ever-changing weather, it is uncertain as to the integrity of the ice.Posted by Ogden Police UT on Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Police said none of the deputies or teens involved had any significant injuries.
"We are grateful for the concerted effort of both law enforcement agencies working together to rescue the male. We are also grateful no one sustained serious injuries. We ask citizens to please be cautious around water where ice is present. In this season of ever-changing weather, it is uncertain as to the integrity of the ice," Ogden Police said on Facebook.