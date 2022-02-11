2 AEW Stars Become Latest Viral Internet Meme

Two members of All Elite Wrestling's 'Dark Order' faction are the subjects of the latest viral internet meme.

A photo of John Silver and Anna Jay from the YouTube series Being the Elite is now being used as the latest incarnation of the "Bro Explaining" meme.

The photo shows Silver holding a beer mid-sentence while Jay stares wide-eyed into the distance.

Twitter user @kielbasagarage shared the photo of the two wrestlers on Wednesday (February 9), joking that Silver was describing non-fungible tokens to Jay, tweeting, "no it's called blockchain and it means the monkey is actually mine."

The tweet had more than 209,000 likes, nearly 20,000 retweets and 986 quote tweets as of Friday (February 11) afternoon and led to numerous other variations of Silver explaining a situation to an unsettled Jay.