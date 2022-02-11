2 AEW Stars Become Latest Viral Internet Meme
By Jason Hall
February 11, 2022
Two members of All Elite Wrestling's 'Dark Order' faction are the subjects of the latest viral internet meme.
A photo of John Silver and Anna Jay from the YouTube series Being the Elite is now being used as the latest incarnation of the "Bro Explaining" meme.
The photo shows Silver holding a beer mid-sentence while Jay stares wide-eyed into the distance.
Twitter user @kielbasagarage shared the photo of the two wrestlers on Wednesday (February 9), joking that Silver was describing non-fungible tokens to Jay, tweeting, "no it's called blockchain and it means the monkey is actually mine."
The tweet had more than 209,000 likes, nearly 20,000 retweets and 986 quote tweets as of Friday (February 11) afternoon and led to numerous other variations of Silver explaining a situation to an unsettled Jay.
no it’s called blockchain and it means the monkey is actually mine pic.twitter.com/T1aoEHLR6G— sid meiers’ iron dome chomsky (@kielbasagarage) February 9, 2022
Both wrestlers acknowledged their newfound meme fame, with Silver tweeting "I'm officially a meme" and Jay quote-tweeting his post with a gif from the scene of Silver telling her "s***'s getting crazy."
https://t.co/V1dUUUnuFw pic.twitter.com/d49zfXoUrD— Anna Jay (@annajay___) February 10, 2022
The photo was taken from Being the Elite episode 273, with the clip of their interaction taking place at around the 7:00 mark in the video below.
During the scene, Silver is (in character) drunkenly venting about the dissension within Dark Order on AEW programming at the time, which has since been solved, mainly due to Amanda Huber, the widow of late Dark Order leader Brodie Lee, her son, Brodie Jr., Taynara Conti and Jay intervening in the other members' quarrels during a special edition of Dynamite honoring Lee in his hometown on September 29.
The original "Bro Explaining" meme was initially shared in 2011 and shows a man wearing sunglasses and a Houston Astros shirt with his arm around a woman explaining something with his hands during a game presumed to have taken place at Minute Maid Park.
What is he saying to her? pic.twitter.com/BiPrTdSP09— 𝔎 𝔢 𝔢 𝔣 (@KeefLynch) March 6, 2020
Another similar meme went viral in 2018 showing a man appearing to yell in the ear of a woman at a nightclub who looked visibly annoyed by the interaction, which is known as "Milk Edinburgh" as it was taken at the Milk dance club in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Congratulations to Milk in Edinburgh on taking what I suspect may be the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art.Posted by Alex Hall on Saturday, September 22, 2018