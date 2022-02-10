AEW, Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan Denies Report Of Political Aspirations

Tony Khan, the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham F.C. and All Elite Wrestling, has denied reports of political aspirations.

Khan quote-tweeted a post shared by Pro Football Talk reporting that he'd filed to run for Congress in Florida on Thursday (February 10) morning, making several wrestling-related references while chastising the report on his verified account.

"The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF," Khan tweeted.