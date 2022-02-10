AEW, Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan Denies Report Of Political Aspirations
By Jason Hall
February 10, 2022
Tony Khan, the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham F.C. and All Elite Wrestling, has denied reports of political aspirations.
Khan quote-tweeted a post shared by Pro Football Talk reporting that he'd filed to run for Congress in Florida on Thursday (February 10) morning, making several wrestling-related references while chastising the report on his verified account.
"The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF," Khan tweeted.
The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF. https://t.co/HPdU53GrfY— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022
Pro Football Talk shared an aggregated report citing Jacksonville Today, which shared an FEC Form 2 from the Federal Election Commission that was filed under Khan's name and the address of TIAA Bank Field -- the Jaguars' home stadium -- citing his supposed intention to run as a Democrat for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Republican John Rutherford.
Pro Football Talk has since acknowledged Khan's denial in an update of its aggregated report.
Khan has become a popular name among wrestling fans since the launch of AEW, having been named Promoter of the Year in 2019 and 2020, as well as Best Booker in 2020, by Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Khan recently spoke with Z100's Josh Martinez exclusively ahead of AEW's Dynamite debut event in Atlantic City Wednesday (February 9) night, which featured the debuts of 'Limitless' Keith Lee and 'Switchblade' Jay White.
