Adele Speaks Out About Rumored Engagement To Rich Paul And Having Kids
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 11, 2022
Adele is in love, and it shows.
After coming under fire all week long over rumors about her relationship with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, the "Easy On Me" decided to clear the air once and for all during her appearance on the UK's Graham Norton show. On the engagement rumors that sparked after Adele was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring to the BRIT Awards earlier this week, the singer shared:
"If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?"
More photos of Adele gorgeous as ever during her interview with Graham Norton, which will air tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IfEvY8Yr70— Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 10, 2022
But the intriguing conversation didn't end there. The multi-Grammy Award winning songstress even joked of potentially having a child with her new beau. When asked about her highly anticipated Las Vegas Residency, which was reportedly postponed due to COVID, Adele teased:
"It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”
As for the real reason why her residency was cancelled, the singer shared:
"I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on that stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”
Adele also confirmed new tour dates --- however, she’s holding out on announcing them until she knows “everything will definitely be ready.” See what else the star had to say when her appearance on the Graham Norton Show airs Friday. In the meantime, checkout a throwback clip of the Adele on Norton's show in 2011.