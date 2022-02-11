Adele Speaks Out About Rumored Engagement To Rich Paul And Having Kids

But the intriguing conversation didn't end there. The multi-Grammy Award winning songstress even joked of potentially having a child with her new beau. When asked about her highly anticipated Las Vegas Residency, which was reportedly postponed due to COVID, Adele teased:

"It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

As for the real reason why her residency was cancelled, the singer shared:

"I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on that stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Adele also confirmed new tour dates --- however, she’s holding out on announcing them until she knows “everything will definitely be ready.” See what else the star had to say when her appearance on the Graham Norton Show airs Friday. In the meantime, checkout a throwback clip of the Adele on Norton's show in 2011.