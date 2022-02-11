Astroworld Victim's Family Call Kanye 'Ridiculous' For Billie Eilish Shade

Family members of the youngest Astroworld victim, Ezra Blount, are criticizing Kanye West after he called out Billie Eilish in a recent Instagram rant. Ye slammed Billie for seemingly shading Travis Scott during her concert in Atlanta over the weekend, however, the "Bad Guy" singer denies it -- saying that she "literally never said a thing about Travis" and "was just helping a fan."

On Friday, grandparents of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who died as a result of suffering critical injuries at Astroworld , spoke out against West's "insensitive" post. According to Rolling Stone, Ezra’s grandfather Bernon Blount commented:

“To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say. “hat’s crazy that he wants someone to apologise for putting the welfare of someone else before their profits. That’s someone who needed their asthma pump. They could have lost their life, right then. This world is twisted, and we have to stop doing this.”

His grandmother, Tericia Blount, added that Kanye should focus on thanking Billie for her efforts to help a fan who was struggling to breathe:

“I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous. She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”

On Thursday, Kanye, who is set to headline Coachella 2022, threatened to not perform at the festival, unless Billie apologizes to Travis.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," wrote Ye on Instagram. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA. BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

Only time will tell how this story will end.