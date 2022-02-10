Kanye West Calls Out Billie Eilish, Confirms Travis Scott At Coachella
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 10, 2022
Kanye West is back with yet another rant, and this time around he's calling out Billie Eilish. During a performance last week in Atlanta, the "Bad Guy" singer stopped her show to call attention to a fan in the audience who appeared to be unable to breath. Fans think the star threw jabs at Travis Scott and the infamous Astroworld Tragedy when she remarked:
“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."
Apparently, Kanye wasn't too pleased with Billie's comments. He took to Instagram to call out the singer, while also confirming Scott's appearance during Ye's 2022 Coachella performance:
"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM"
Kanye's post comes after a slew of Instagram tirades in which he called out his documentary directors Coodie and Chike, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her entire family --- only to follow up with another post asking for God to bring his family back together, writing:
"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER"
After being removed from the Coachella line up follow the devastating Astroword tragedy, fans started a petition to get Travis Scott back on the bill. Judging by Kanye's recent comments, supporters of the two-time dad may get their wish.