Kanye West Calls Out Billie Eilish, Confirms Travis Scott At Coachella

Kanye West is back with yet another rant, and this time around he's calling out Billie Eilish. During a performance last week in Atlanta, the "Bad Guy" singer stopped her show to call attention to a fan in the audience who appeared to be unable to breath. Fans think the star threw jabs at Travis Scott and the infamous Astroworld Tragedy when she remarked:

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

Apparently, Kanye wasn't too pleased with Billie's comments. He took to Instagram to call out the singer, while also confirming Scott's appearance during Ye's 2022 Coachella performance:

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM"