Can You Guess Louisiana's Favorite Rom-Com From The 2000s?

Valentine's Day is almost here! Whether you're preparing for a romantic night out with your significant other or planning the perfect night in with friends for Galentine's Day, romantic comedies are a great way to get in the holiday spirit. Rom-coms remind you that love may be just around the corner or could happen when you least expect it. Top that off with a dash of hilarity, and you've got yourself a hit movie.

CenturyLink recently compiled a list of the most-searched for 2000s romantic comedy in each state, gathering data from various sites like IMDB, Ranker, and ScreenRant. After narrowing down the list to films with an IMDB score of 6.2/10 or higher, the site used Google Trends to determine which of the Top 11 movies each state searched for the most.

The most popular film by far was Serendipity, with it being the top choice for 18 states. The Top 5 most popular rom-coms of the 2000s were rounded out by 13 Going on 30, The Holiday, Love Actually and Sweet Home Alabama.

So which romantic comedy did Louisianans search for the most?

Serendipity

Just like the majority of the country, rom-com lovers in Louisiana searched for this 2001 film starring Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack more than any other 2000s-era romantic comedies. Here's the movie's synopsis on IMDB: "A couple search for each other years after the night they first met, fell in love, and separated, convinced that one day they'd end up together."

Check out the full report here to see each state's favorite 2000s romantic comedy.