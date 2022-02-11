Convicted Felon Found Sleeping In Stolen Pickup Truck In West Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

February 11, 2022

Young handosme man sleeping in his car
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities are planning to charge a convicted felon after someone found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle in West Seattle, KOMO reports.

The incident began when someone at Riverview Park called the police Wednesday afternoon (February 9). He reportedly told dispatchers there was a red pickup truck parked on the footpath and a man sleeping inside. A rifle was allegedly found in the backseat of the pickup.

Officers arrived at the scene and tried speaking with the man, but he ran away into the woods, according to reporters. Officials learned the pickup was reported stolen out of North Seattle earlier this week. They also found out the 26-year-old man, who remains unidentified, had a past conviction and wasn't allowed to own a firearm.

The King County Sheriff's Office dispatched a helicopter, while Seattle Police had officers searching on the ground for the man. He was eventually arrested.

"The suspect was taken to the King County Jail for booking when he then punched a concrete pillar, causing him to need medical attention at Harborview Medical Center," according to KOMO. "He will be booked when medically cleared."

Last year, another convicted felon was busted for illegally owning a gun. How did he get exposed? He accidentally shot himself.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices