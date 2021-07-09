Convicted Felon Gets Caught With Gun After Accidentally Shooting Themself

What Portland authorities thought was the victim of a shooting turned out to be a convicted felon -- and later a suspect, according to KATU.

Police said Thursday (July 8) they got reports of someone walking into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the location but soon found out the person was previously convicted of a felony. On top of that, it turned out he accidentally shot himself with a handgun lacking a serial number.

Officials said they determined the shooting to be negligent discharge. No word on if the felon was arrested after the incident.

"Per Oregon state law, anyone who has been convicted of a felony on a state or federal level cannot have a gun, or they are committing the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm," reporters noted.

