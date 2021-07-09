Convicted Felon Gets Caught With Gun After Accidentally Shooting Themself

By Zuri Anderson

July 9, 2021

Close-up of man holding a pistol in an indoor shooting range
Photo: Getty Images

What Portland authorities thought was the victim of a shooting turned out to be a convicted felon -- and later a suspect, according to KATU.

Police said Thursday (July 8) they got reports of someone walking into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the location but soon found out the person was previously convicted of a felony. On top of that, it turned out he accidentally shot himself with a handgun lacking a serial number.

Officials said they determined the shooting to be negligent discharge. No word on if the felon was arrested after the incident.

"Per Oregon state law, anyone who has been convicted of a felony on a state or federal level cannot have a gun, or they are committing the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm," reporters noted.

There have been all kinds of odd stories involving people accidentally shooting themselves. One man managed to shoot himself in the face at an Ohio gun range, and it was caught on camera. Another man did the same thing in Arizona after firing into a ceiling. A North Carolina man's left him injured when it suddenly went off during a grocery shopping trip.

