DaBaby Banned And Under Investigation After Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother

Reports also say that one of the bowling alley mechanics was on his hands and knees for hours scrubbing up the dried-up sugary drink that DaBaby apparently threw at Brandon --- which reportedly cost $250 in cleaning chemicals, plus the price to re-oil the lanes where the fight went down.

Following the incident, Los Angeles detectives are investigating the rapper for assault with a deadly weapon. Although police haven't revealed why the deadly weapon component was added to the charge, reports speculate that it might have been due to Kirk and the other suspects kicking Brandon while he was on the ground.

Shortly after the rumble, DaniLeigh took to social media to vent her frustrations about her child's father and her brother coming to blows:

"Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors. Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now!! Because this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad."

DaBaby has yet to speak out regarding the incident. However, he's currently riding the wave of a recent freestyle that has since gone viral.