Drake Reveals His Super Bowl Game Predictions After Making $1.3 Million Bet

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Drake is never afraid to put his money where his mouth is.

The 6 god, and high stakes gambler, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the substantial bets he has on Sunday night's Super Bowl game, between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Drake wagered a total of $1.6 million Canadian dollars ($1.26 million USD) on the big game, including $500,000 on the Rams to take home the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy.

He posted a photo of his sizeable bets, with the caption:

"All bets are in on the family"

The Certified Lover Boy, and close friend of Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. also has a $500,000 CAD bet on Beckham to garner over 62.5 receiving yards, as well as another half a million dollar wager on OBJ to score a touchdown. Beckham commented under Drizzy's photo, writing:

"It's time"

This isn't the first time the Canadian star showcased one of his high stakes betting moments. Just last month, he went viral after correctly calling a $200,000 Roulette bet, shouting:

"I guarantee you it’s repeat 8. And there it is! What did I say?! What did I ****** say?!”

According to reports, Drake has already wagered over $1 billion since joining the virtual gambling site, Stake, in December 2021, under the username “DeepPockets6". Drizzy's love for winning doesn't stop there. Earlier this month, he even brought the roulette table with him courtside at the Scotiabank Arena to get a quick game in while watching the Toronto Raptors play.

Looks like Drizzy earned the name DeepPockets6 for a reason.

