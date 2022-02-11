Drake Reveals His Super Bowl Game Predictions After Making $1.3 Million Bet

Drake is never afraid to put his money where his mouth is.

The 6 god, and high stakes gambler, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the substantial bets he has on Sunday night's Super Bowl game, between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Drake wagered a total of $1.6 million Canadian dollars ($1.26 million USD) on the big game, including $500,000 on the Rams to take home the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy.

He posted a photo of his sizeable bets, with the caption:

"All bets are in on the family"