Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi's Cause Of Death Revealed

Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi's death has been ruled as a suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed Friday (February 11) via the Associated Press.

Giambi, 47, was found dead at his parents home in Claremont, California on Wednesday (February 9) and the coroner's online case records revealed the former outfielder and first baseman died of a gunshot wound, the AP reports.

Giambi played for four franchises during his six-year MLB career, most notably the Oakland Athletics alongside his older brother, Jason, from 2000-02.

The Oakland A's confirmed news of Giambi's death in a statement shared on their verified Twitter account on Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends," the team posted.