How Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Is Adjusting To Life As A Big Sister

On Sunday (February 6), Kylie Jenner revealed she had welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott. Their baby boy arrived on February 2, 2022.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared the happy news on Instagram, simply posting a black and white photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, holding her baby brother's hand. She captioned the sweet shot with a blue heart and her son's birthdate: "2/2/22."

Though Kylie and Travis have been keeping a low profile since their son's arrival, a source close to the proud parents has revealed how Stormi is adjusting to life as a big sister. “Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” the insider told Us Weekly. Kylie, Travis and Stormi have been "non-stop smiling” since becoming a family of four.

“They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands-on,” the source added.

Kylie and Travis have only introduced their baby boy to a handful of close family and friends since his arrival. They've also decided to keep his name private for the time being.

“Only family and close friends know his name and have gotten to see him,” the source explained, adding that Kylie “will release his name when she’s ready.”

Fans have already started theorizing about the little one's moniker, of course, believing the baby's name is Angel. "Can’t wait to meet the little angel," Kylie's makeup artist, Ariel, wrote on her announcement. "Angel baby," her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, added. Kris Jenner even left a note simply reading: "Angel Pie." Others close to the couple chimed in with angel emojis, prayer hands, and comments simply reading "amen."

In addition to the comments, the birthdate of Kylie's son may be another clue. February 2, 2022 (2/2/22) represents an angel number in numerology. Kylie even teased this as her son's due date when she sat down with Vogue while wearing a necklace with a 222 charm amid her pregnancy.

Making her son's birthday even more special, it comes just one day after Stormi's own birthday. Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, making the siblings almost exactly four years apart in age.