Major Update On Third Inmate Who Escaped Tennessee Jail

The third inmate who escaped from an East Tennessee jail last week has been captured.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday (February 10) night that Johnny Shane Brown, 50, was arrested at a residence in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was taken into custody without incident by local authorities and is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center pending extradition, FOX 17 reports.

According to the sheriff's office, U.S. Marshals received information about Brown's location and teamed up with local agencies to approach him at the North Carolina residence. The white Chevrolet Silverado that authorities had been searching for was also at the location, however the Tennessee license plate had been replaced with one from West Virginia.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office shared the news on social media, thanking authorities for their assistance locating Brown.

"We wish to thank the United States Marshals Service, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the numerous other federal, state, and local agencies that assisted with this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.