Major Update On Third Inmate Who Escaped Tennessee Jail
By Sarah Tate
February 11, 2022
The third inmate who escaped from an East Tennessee jail last week has been captured.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday (February 10) night that Johnny Shane Brown, 50, was arrested at a residence in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was taken into custody without incident by local authorities and is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center pending extradition, FOX 17 reports.
According to the sheriff's office, U.S. Marshals received information about Brown's location and teamed up with local agencies to approach him at the North Carolina residence. The white Chevrolet Silverado that authorities had been searching for was also at the location, however the Tennessee license plate had been replaced with one from West Virginia.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office shared the news on social media, thanking authorities for their assistance locating Brown.
"We wish to thank the United States Marshals Service, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the numerous other federal, state, and local agencies that assisted with this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.
Brown was one of three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County jail on February 4. Earlier this week, police confirmed the other two inmates, Tobias Wayne Carr and Timothy Allen Sarver, were dead after leading police in North Carolina on a pursuit following a convenience store robbery. No other details regarding their deaths have been released.
The three men are believed to have escaped from the jail via an HVAC air vent in the ceiling of their cell.