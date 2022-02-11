Mary J. Blige Tackles Love & Loss At Her iHeartRadio Album Release Party

Mary J. Blige is back and feeling better than ever with her 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous. Hip Hop-Soul's reigning Queen gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from her latest project with an exclusive iHeartRadio album release party.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner kicked off the special live show, hosted by Power 105.1's Angie Martinez, performing classic hits like her 1992 smash Real Love and 1997's "Everything". When asked how it feels to have yet another album under her belt after over 30 years in the music industry, Mary shared:

"It feels amazing Ang. It takes a lot to be Mary J. Blige...and it ain't all good. So to make a 15th album and have fans receive it the way they do. It takes a real life to give something back to people that they can relate to. It takes real living out here."