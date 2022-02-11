Mary J. Blige Tackles Love & Loss At Her iHeartRadio Album Release Party
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 12, 2022
Mary J. Blige is back and feeling better than ever with her 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous. Hip Hop-Soul's reigning Queen gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from her latest project with an exclusive iHeartRadio album release party.
The nine-time Grammy Award winner kicked off the special live show, hosted by Power 105.1's Angie Martinez, performing classic hits like her 1992 smash Real Love and 1997's "Everything". When asked how it feels to have yet another album under her belt after over 30 years in the music industry, Mary shared:
"It feels amazing Ang. It takes a lot to be Mary J. Blige...and it ain't all good. So to make a 15th album and have fans receive it the way they do. It takes a real life to give something back to people that they can relate to. It takes real living out here."
On what the album means to her, the Power Book II: Ghost star shared:
"This is relief. This is redemption. I'm free. I'm healing, constantly. But I know how to do it now. It's not just about breaking down and giving up. It's about breaking down and getting up quick, and keep it moving. I had to encourage myself to feel better, to look better, to do better."
Mary continued blessing the audience, performing new songs from Good Morning Gorgeous, including the album's title track. On the personal meaning behind the new album, Mary revealed that it took some deep healing for her to get to her new found happy place.
"This is real. This is a place I had to build myself up because somebody didn't approve. So I had to find a way to make myself feel better. 'Gorgeous' when you look at Halle Berry and Apolonia, you say she's gorgeous. So I said 'Ok, I got to say something to myself that even I don't believe right now'"
When asked by Martinez if she believes it now, MJB joked:
"I don't believe of the most gorgeous woman in the world, but I'm definitely one of them."
Check out Mary J. Blige's brand new album Good Morning, Gorgeous available now.
Catch the Queen performing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and more.