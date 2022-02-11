Mass. 'Price Is Right' Winner Has Hilarious Response To New England Prize

By Jason Hall

February 11, 2022

"The Price Is Right" Celebrates 50th Season On CBS At Randy's Donuts
Photo: Getty Images

A Massachusetts woman won't have to travel far to enjoy the vacation she won on the Price is Right.

Catherine Graham won a trip to neighboring New Hampshire by guessing the correct value of the vacation during the 'Side By Side' game with a guess of $7,696 instead of $9,676, WBZ-TV reports.

The prize came after she traveled across the country to play long-running game show, which will now make her commute to the neighboring state much longer as she'll travel from California in order to use the all-expenses paid offering.

While she may have won on the Price is Right, Graham's reaction to host Drew Carey telling her the location of the prize is priceless.

“My face says it all. I said ‘Oh you’re kidding.’ Drew goes ‘Oh that’s great. Congratulations, New Hampshire is beautiful!’ I go ‘Drew, I live in Boston!’” Graham told WBZ-TV while discussing her recent Price is Right appearance, which aired on February 1 . “I’ve been (to New Hampshire) a million times.”

Graham added that she loves New Hampshire, but honestly would have preferred a much warmer trip elsewhere.

“I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora. A cruise around the world maybe,” she laughed, while adding that the prize didn't change her experience on the show. “It was so fun.”

Graham also took home a $1,000 prize after spinning $1 on the big wheel.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices