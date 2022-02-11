One Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places To Get Married

February is a month that's all about love. And what better way to show your love than getting married?

Anyone who has organized a wedding knows that there is a lot that goes into the planning process, from location and food to the rings and the dress.

WalletHub wanted to determine the best cities in America for having a wedding. The website states, "At WalletHub, we understand the logistical and financial stresses of that typically long march to “I do.” In order to assist with the planning process, we compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day."

According to the study, one Kentucky city landed at the top of the list.

Placing in the top 50 was Lexington-Fayette. It came in at number 49 on the list. The city placed 33rd overall for "costs."

Louisville placed further down the list at number 67.

According to WalletHub, the top ten cities to get married in the US are:

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL Knoxville, TN Tulsa, OK El Paso, TX Tampa, FL Laredo, TX Atlanta, GA Charleston, WV

Click here to check out the full list of the best cities to get married.