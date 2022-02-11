Las Vegas Airport Offering Last-Minute Pop-Up Wedding Ceremonies

If you're in need of tying the knot last minute before sprinting to your flight, then Harry Reid Airport has you covered. The airport is offering the chance for couples to get married before running to your gate, reported 3 News Las Vegas.

The Clark County Clerk is temporarily offering a pop-up marriage license office right there in the airport just in time for Valentine's Day and the special date of 2-22-22. Many often flock to Las Vegas to get married when special, one-of-a-kind dates, like 2-22-22, come around.

The office will be will be issuing marriage licenses in the Terminal 1 baggage claim area. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through February 22nd. Only credit card payments will be accepted.

Las Vegas has also named February as the city's first-ever wedding month, so it's fitting to see the pop-up marriage opportunity at the airport.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in a press release:

"February is always a popular month due to Valentine's Day, but this year is going to be even more exciting because of our specialty dates 2-2-22, 2-20-22 and 2-22-22. In addition, we anticipate our 5-millionth marriage license hitting this month and that is a huge deal to us, so we wanted to also make it extra special for our couples. Only in Vegas, the Wedding Capital of the World, do we do something this special for our wedding couples."