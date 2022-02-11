Portland Is Home To The Most Romantic Place In Oregon

When people think about great places to take their romantic partners, the first thing to come to mind may be a movie theater, a nice restaurant, or maybe a weekend getaway to a resort. Sometimes it can be as simple as a walk down a bustling city street, or a road trip to somewhere they've never visited.

If you're still looking for last-minute date ideas, Cheapism has you covered. They found the most romantic places in every state to take your significant other, from parks and mansions to landmarks and islands. If anything, they'll make for great pictures to post online.

In Oregon, the ideal romantic spot is...

The Portland Japanese Garden!

Here's what writers say about this serene Portland spot:

"One of the best botanical gardens in the country, this lush Portland attraction is the closest you'll get to a traditional Japanese garden without flying to Tokyo, and it's perfect for a romantic, contemplative stroll any time of year. Highlights include the iconic Moon Bridge, gorgeous Heavenly Falls, an authentic tea house, and views of Mount Hood on clear days."