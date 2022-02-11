These Miami Suburbs Have The Most Divorcees In The U.S.

There are always singles ready to mingle and find a new partner. That also includes divorced people who want to jumpstart their love life. SolitaireBliss released a study pinpointing where the most singles are in the United States.

"It’s not surprising that major metropolitans tend to attract more people," according to the website. "We analyzed US Census Bureau data to find out which major suburbs have the highest percentage of single people, including people who have never been married, and those who are divorced or separated."

They even broke it down by states, cities, and suburbs. According to the research, two Miami, Florida suburbs took the top spots when it came to divorced singles!

Hialeah and Hollywood!

Hialeah nabbed the No. 1 spot, while Hollywood came in second place. This data isn't surprising in the grand scheme of the study. According to researchers, Miami is one of the top cities with the most divorced people (No. 2), and Florida was among the Top 10 when it came to states.

Even if the information seems dour, it's supposed to let you know that there's still a chance at love. You just have better odds in these areas!

Click here to check out the full study.