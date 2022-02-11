This Is The Most Romantic Place In Florida

When people think about great places to take their romantic partners, the first thing to come to mind may be a movie theater, a nice restaurant, or maybe a weekend getaway to a resort. Sometimes it can be as simple as a walk down a bustling city street, or a road trip to somewhere they've never visited.

If you're still looking for last-minute date ideas, Cheapism has you covered. They found the most romantic places in every state to take your significant other, from parks and mansions to landmarks and islands. If anything, they'll make for great pictures to post online.

In Florida, the ideal romantic spot is...

The Love Tree!

Here's what writers say about this St. Augustine landmark:

"St. Augustine, the nation's oldest city, is romantic enough on its own — just walk around its gorgeous historic district any time of day. But you can do one better by hunting for the city's famous love trees — that is, two trees that have become intertwined through the years. Legend has it that lovers who kiss beneath a love tree will be inseparable ever after."