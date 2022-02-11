This Is The Most Popular Valentine's Day Treat In Texas

By Dani Medina

February 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Valentine's Day is upon us. Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny the treats are the best part!

Chocolate, candy, cake, donuts — you name it, we'll eat it. But what's the most popular in your state? Google shared a list with USA TODAY that shows the most searched for Valentine's Day sweet treats by state.

The list shows searches from February 3-10 that were "over-represented in a state compared to the country as a whole." So if you're needing a last-minute treat for your sweet one, here's what's most popular in your state:

In Texas, the most searched for Valentine's Day treat are chocolate covered strawberries. Yum!

Chocolate covered strawberries were the most searched for treat in 15 states, making it the most searched for across all the different desserts listed. Other searches include chocolate covered pretzels, gummy bears, truffles, chocolate boxes and hot cocoa — just in case you needed some more ideas. 😉

To see the full list of most searched Valentine's Day treats by state, click here.

