This Is The Most Romantic Place In All Of Arizona

When you think of the most romantic place ever, what do you think of? Maybe a nice restaurant, a fancy hotel, or a candle-lit picnic? Or perhaps you are into simpler romantic gestures like a lake-front walk, a backyard dance party, or a movie night on the couch with your loved one.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner and love swirling in the air, Cheapism compiled a list of the most romantic places in every state.

According to the website, the most romantic place in all of Arizona is Yaki Point at Grand Canyon National Park. So what sets this place apart and makes it the most romantic in the entire state? Cheapism explains:

"The Grand Canyon's stunning beauty is an undeniable hit with tourists, making it hard to find a quieter spot to share a scenic view with your sweetie. One overlook worth trying is Yaki Point, along the canyon's less-traveled East Rim Drive. Anyone who wants to take in the beauty of the buttes and mesas here has to park and take a short hike or hop on a shuttle bus. The Grand Canyon is among America's most gorgeous spots for hiking."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most romantic spot.