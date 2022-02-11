This Is The Most Romantic Place In All Of Indiana

When you think of the most romantic place ever, what do you think of? Maybe a nice restaurant, a fancy hotel, or a candle-lit picnic? Or perhaps you are into simpler romantic gestures like a lake-front walk, a backyard dance party, or a movie night on the couch with your loved one.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner and love swirling in the air, Cheapism compiled a list of the most romantic places in every state.

According to the website, the most romantic place in all of Indiana is West Baden Springs Hotel in Baden Springs. So what sets this place apart and makes it the most romantic in the entire state? Cheapism explains:

"The soaring domed atrium of the West Baden Springs Hotel is impressive indeed, and more so at night when it turns vivid colors thanks to a massive network of lights. Indulge in the Old World romance at this National Historic Landmark with afternoon tea, a couple's massage, or a carriage ride."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most romantic spot.