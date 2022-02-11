This Is The Most Romantic Place In All Of Kentucky

When you think of the most romantic place ever, what do you think of? Maybe a nice restaurant, a fancy hotel, or a candle-lit picnic? Or perhaps you are into simpler romantic gestures like a lake-front walk, a backyard dance party, or a movie night on the couch with your loved one.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner and love swirling in the air, Cheapism compiled a list of the most romantic places in every state.

According to the website, the most romantic place in all of Kentucky is Natural Bridge State Park in Slade. So what sets this place apart and makes it the most romantic in the entire state? Cheapism explains:

"The vistas at Natural Bridge State Park in eastern Kentucky are a show-stopper any time of year. Traipse across the famous sandstone Natural Bridge itself or take in the views from Lookout Point or the appropriately named Lover's Leap. Not a hiker? You can still get a taste of the park's beauty by ascending to the overlooks on a Sky Lift that's open April through October."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most romantic spot.