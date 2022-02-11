This Is The Most Romantic Place In All Of Nevada

When you think of the most romantic place ever, what do you think of? Maybe a nice restaurant, a fancy hotel, or a candle-lit picnic? Or perhaps you are into simpler romantic gestures like a lake-front walk, a backyard dance party, or a movie night on the couch with your loved one.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner and love swirling in the air, Cheapism compiled a list of the most romantic places in every state.

According to the website, the most romantic place in all of Nevada is the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. So what sets this place apart and makes it the most romantic in the entire state? Cheapism explains:

"Take a moment to pause at the Bellagio for a sumptuous break from Las Vegas' garish neon lights. There's a choreographed show from the resort's famous fountains every 15 to 30 minutes most afternoons and evenings — it makes for a dazzling scene for a proposal. Inside, the hotel's conservatory and botanical garden is also worth a look. They're among the many free and cheap things to do in Sin City."

