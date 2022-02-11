This Is The Most Romantic Place In Colorado

When people think about great places to take their romantic partners, the first thing to come to mind may be a movie theater, a nice restaurant, or maybe a weekend getaway to a resort. Sometimes it can be as simple as a walk down a bustling city street, or a road trip to somewhere they've never visited.

If you're still looking for last-minute date ideas, Cheapism has you covered. They found the most romantic places in every state to take your significant other, from parks and mansions to landmarks and islands. If anything, they'll make for great pictures to post online.

In Colorado, the ideal romantic spot is...

The Red Rock Amphitheater!

Here's what writers say about this Morrison landmark:

"Taking in a concert always makes for a great date, but when you're surrounded by stunning red rock formations at one of the country's most iconic music venues, it makes a night out that much more dazzling. Naturally formed Red Rocks Amphitheater has hosted Sting, the Beatles, U2, and more top-drawer acts in an atmosphere unlike any other. COVID-19 has made show calendars messy, but keep an eye out for possibilities. Fancy a walk before your show? There are 738 scenic acres to explore."