Adele Shocks Fans & 'Storms Stage' At Famous London Nightclub
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 12, 2022
Adele apparently had big plans after her appearance on the UK's Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11. Unassuming fans having a regular night out at one of London's popular nightclubs were in for a shock when they realized the songstress was among them.
In the same beige pantsuit she wore on the talk show, Adele was later spotted at London's Heaven nightclub after filming which took place on Thursday, February 10. Once people in attendance spotted her, the crowd turned into a sea of cell phones as the singer enjoyed the performances at G-A-Y's Porn Idol contest.
One person in attendance told the Daily Star the singer eventually joined RuPaul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole on the stage and gave the crowd a mini pole dance. “After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”
"Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show," the insider shared.
We're glad the 33-year-old singer is out having a good time. Last month, she tearfully announced that her Las Vegas residency which was set to begin January 21 was postponed just one day before the premiere.