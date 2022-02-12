Adele Shocks Fans & 'Storms Stage' At Famous London Nightclub

Adele apparently had big plans after her appearance on the UK's Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11. Unassuming fans having a regular night out at one of London's popular nightclubs were in for a shock when they realized the songstress was among them.

In the same beige pantsuit she wore on the talk show, Adele was later spotted at London's Heaven nightclub after filming which took place on Thursday, February 10. Once people in attendance spotted her, the crowd turned into a sea of cell phones as the singer enjoyed the performances at G-A-Y's Porn Idol contest.

One person in attendance told the Daily Star the singer eventually joined RuPaul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole on the stage and gave the crowd a mini pole dance. “After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”