Adele Shocks Fans & 'Storms Stage' At Famous London Nightclub

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Adele apparently had big plans after her appearance on the UK's Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11. Unassuming fans having a regular night out at one of London's popular nightclubs were in for a shock when they realized the songstress was among them.

In the same beige pantsuit she wore on the talk show, Adele was later spotted at London's Heaven nightclub after filming which took place on Thursday, February 10. Once people in attendance spotted her, the crowd turned into a sea of cell phones as the singer enjoyed the performances at G-A-Y's Porn Idol contest.

One person in attendance told the Daily Star the singer eventually joined RuPaul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole on the stage and gave the crowd a mini pole dance. “After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”

"Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show," the insider shared.

We're glad the 33-year-old singer is out having a good time. Last month, she tearfully announced that her Las Vegas residency which was set to begin January 21 was postponed just one day before the premiere.

Adele
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices