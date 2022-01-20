'I Am Gutted': Adele Tearfully Announces Residency Shows Will Reschedule

By Kelly Fisher

January 20, 2022

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Photo: Getty Images

Adele tearfully took to Instagram to announce that all upcoming show dates would be rescheduled. The announcement comes just one day before the powerhouse “Easy On Me” singer was set to kick off her Las Vegas residency in the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel.

The sudden postponement happened because “we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said. “Half my crew, half my team was down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

As her voice continues to break, Adele told fans: “I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last-minute… I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry… I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”

Adele promised that all dates would be rescheduled, and more information will be announced soon. See the heartbreaking announcement here:

Adele announced her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, in November. The shows were set for a venue with a capacity of only about 4,100, promising an intimate experience for the audience. Originally, it was set to start Friday (January 21) and run with two shows every weekend for 12 weeks, ending in April. The residency comes at the heels of Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which has skyrocketed with popularity after Adele’s long break from recording new music. The highly-anticipated album includes “Easy On Me,” “Oh My God” and other fan-favorite tracks.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices