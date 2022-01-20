'I Am Gutted': Adele Tearfully Announces Residency Shows Will Reschedule

Adele tearfully took to Instagram to announce that all upcoming show dates would be rescheduled. The announcement comes just one day before the powerhouse “Easy On Me” singer was set to kick off her Las Vegas residency in the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel.

The sudden postponement happened because “we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said. “Half my crew, half my team was down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

As her voice continues to break, Adele told fans: “I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last-minute… I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry… I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”

Adele promised that all dates would be rescheduled, and more information will be announced soon. See the heartbreaking announcement here: