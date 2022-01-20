'I Am Gutted': Adele Tearfully Announces Residency Shows Will Reschedule
By Kelly Fisher
January 20, 2022
Adele tearfully took to Instagram to announce that all upcoming show dates would be rescheduled. The announcement comes just one day before the powerhouse “Easy On Me” singer was set to kick off her Las Vegas residency in the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel.
The sudden postponement happened because “we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said. “Half my crew, half my team was down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”
As her voice continues to break, Adele told fans: “I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last-minute… I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry… I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”
Adele promised that all dates would be rescheduled, and more information will be announced soon. See the heartbreaking announcement here:
Adele announced her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, in November. The shows were set for a venue with a capacity of only about 4,100, promising an intimate experience for the audience. Originally, it was set to start Friday (January 21) and run with two shows every weekend for 12 weeks, ending in April. The residency comes at the heels of Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which has skyrocketed with popularity after Adele’s long break from recording new music. The highly-anticipated album includes “Easy On Me,” “Oh My God” and other fan-favorite tracks.