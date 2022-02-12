Jack Harlow Confirms He’s Dropping New Music Very Soon

Jack Harlow is dropping new music very soon. The rapper took to social media to share a comedic video poking fun at his lack of new music and hinting that fans will have something to look forward to next week, captioning the post a simple, "2/18."

In the video, Harlow is in a therapy session and his therapist sounds just as concerned about the lack of new music as his fans are. “I take it you haven’t picked a new single? I’m just saying this is our 28th session, it’s a little overdue. Even my daughter is asking ‘Mom, when is dropping his new song?'"