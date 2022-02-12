Jack Harlow Confirms He’s Dropping New Music Very Soon
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 12, 2022
Jack Harlow is dropping new music very soon. The rapper took to social media to share a comedic video poking fun at his lack of new music and hinting that fans will have something to look forward to next week, captioning the post a simple, "2/18."
In the video, Harlow is in a therapy session and his therapist sounds just as concerned about the lack of new music as his fans are. “I take it you haven’t picked a new single? I’m just saying this is our 28th session, it’s a little overdue. Even my daughter is asking ‘Mom, when is dropping his new song?'"
"I need to drop," replies Harlow before confirming that the new song will be out "next week" on February 18.
Prior to this upcoming untitled track, Harlow's latest releases include his 2020 album That's What They All Say. Aside from his series of high-profile collaborations with artists like Lil Nas X, Ty Dolla $ign, and Eminem, it's been over a year since Harlow dropped a solo track.