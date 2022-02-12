Kodak Black And Two Other People Shot Outside Justin Bieber After Party

By Katrina Nattress

February 12, 2022

Kodak Black was one of three people shot outside Justin Bieber's after party at The Nice Guy in L.A. in the wee hours of Saturday morning (February 12). As TMZ reports, the rapper was in town for the Super Bowl and decided to attend the party after Bieber's show at Pacific Design Center. He was fine inside, but when he stepped out that's when the trouble began.

Sources close to Kodak say his crew got jumped by an unidentified assailant and the rapper interfered in an attempt to help his friend. He threw a punch at the attacker, and that's when the gunman opened fire. It's unclear if this was the same person who initially started the altercation or if there were more than one assailants. Thankfully, Kodak was only hit in the leg. He's currently in the hospital and listed in stable condition, so it sounds like he'll be okay.

