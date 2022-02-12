Watch Foo Fighters And Muppets Form Supergroup In 'Fraggle Rock Rock' Video

When Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered last month, Foo Fighters teased their contribution to the soundtrack with a clip of their "Fraggle Rock Rock" video. Now they're treating fans to the full thing.

The official visuals see the Foos performing to a venue packed with muppets, while Uncle Traveling Matt works his way onto the stage. He keeps trying to grab Dave Grohl's mic, and the singer pushes him away. Later, he hijacks Rami Jaffee's keyboard during the song's breakdown.

“I’ve got this,” Uncle Traveling Matt says before the Foos keyboardist shoves him aside.

Grohl finally embraces the new member of the band, and lets the Fraggle explorer shred his guitar during the song's climax. Uncle Traveling Matt thanks the fans for their cheer and applause before trying to kick the rest of the band out.

“Now get off the stage!” he yells.

While all of this is going on, the video also cuts to other Fraggles dancing in various locations.

"Fraggles + Foo Fighters = the rock supergroup we never knew we needed," the YouTube description reads.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is out now. Watch the Foos and Fraggles rock out together in the "Fraggle Rock Rock" video above.